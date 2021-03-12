Cleveland bar owners gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day, taking precautions to ensure holiday isn’t a super spreader event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second year in a row, Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled, but bars are open for business, and they no longer have a curfew.
“Last year, we bought a ton of inventory and then had no use for it for two or three months, so that was problematic, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Nick Burdoch, owner of Gillespie’s Map Room.
This year will be somewhere in between a normal holiday and a full lockdown.
“It’ll be a little more challenging this year, we still have the capacity limits in place, but it will be nice to see everybody come out, come down and enjoy themselves,” said Jackie Morere, owner of Gillespie’s Map Room.
Morere and Burdoch have already started decorating for the big day. They have also hired extra security guards to ensure their bar does not get overcrowded.
“Usually, it’s pretty crazy in here, but we’re allowed about 60 people in here, so we just make sure everyone is seated at all times; masks are worn especially when they’re walking through,” explained Morere. “We also have our wonderful door guy that kind of regulates the crowds and everything and just try to you know the social distance. We have areas of the bar where it’s maxed out where people can’t sit, so we try to keep everyone spaced out evenly.”
The bar owners plan on opening the bar at 9 A.M. instead of their normal 11 A.M. start time.
“We have a gate out front there; we just click it when that gates closed; it means we’re at capacity and no one can come in,” said Burdoch.
In the past several holidays have been big super spreader events for COVID-19. The owners are hoping that won’t happen, but they say they are a little worried.
“I am,” said Morere. “I’m a little concerned, you know just trying to stay positive hopefully it keeps improving down the road, just trying to the best we can at our location, but you know there’s always that thought could it go backwards, but fingers crossed that everything keeps moving forward.”
“I think a lot of people have learned their lesson with getting tickets and cited and all that, luckily we’re not one of them,” said Burdoch.
19 News reached out to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the governor’s task force that has been going around ticketing bars if they violate the COVID-19 restrictions. We wanted to know if they plan on having extra agents out next week, but so far, we have not heard back.
