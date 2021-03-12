‘Enough is enough’: Cleveland council members insist that violent carjackings will not be tolerated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several members of the Cleveland City Council provided remarks regarding the recent surge in carjackings and the need to capture those involved.
Council president Kevin Kelley was joined by several members, including Kerry McCormack and Blaine Griffin, for a Friday afternoon press conference.
Kelley said pursuits are not being followed enough to capture the carjacking suspects.
“Enough is enough,” the council president said. “If you commit a crime in Cleveland, Ohio, you will be pursued, you will be caught, you will be prosecuted.”
The Cleveland Police Union released a statement on the matter:
“The Department of Justice has failed the city of Cleveland. It has assisted in putting policy and procedures in place, not allowing officers to do their job and risk discipline while trying to keep the citizens of Cleveland safe. Many car chases are terminated by supervisors and officers in fear of discipline. The system has failed the safety of the city of Cleveland. Our officers are ready and eager to apprehend violent offenders to keep the city of Cleveland safe. But the apprehensions have to go without fear of discipline from the DOJ and this administration.”
Remarks from the three council members came just days after a group of teens with links to up to 40 Cleveland-area carjackings were arrested.
The council’s public safety committee has scheduled a special session for Wednesday to discuss revisions to the city police department’s chase policy.
