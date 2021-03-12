‘Enough is enough’: Cleveland council members insist that violent carjackings will not be tolerated

“The Department of Justice has failed the city of Cleveland. It has assisted in putting policy and procedures in place, not allowing officers to do their job and risk discipline while trying to keep the citizens of Cleveland safe. Many car chases are terminated by supervisors and officers in fear of discipline. The system has failed the safety of the city of Cleveland. Our officers are ready and eager to apprehend violent offenders to keep the city of Cleveland safe. But the apprehensions have to go without fear of discipline from the DOJ and this administration.”