Cleveland Metropolitan Schools students return for 1st day in nearly a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The buses rolled, and students and teachers returned for the first time in almost a year.
“He’s very excited,” said Erika Weakley, whose son attends Joseph M. Gallagher Elementary School on Franklin Boulevard and West 66th Street in Cleveland’s Ohio City Neighborhood. “He’s just tired of being in the house every day. Nothing to do, miss their friends, miss their teachers. So he’s very excited.”
“It’s so relieving,” says Aleayxia Warren, another parent at Gallagher. “When he wasn’t in school, it seems like that he wasn’t getting the peer-to-peer interaction that he needs and he seemed so excited to be back. It’s a little scary though.”
Two-thousand special needs students began class in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District with the rest of the 37,000 students starting hybrid-learning on Monday, beginning with pre-K through 2nd-graders along with 9th- and 12th-graders.
“We’ve been out for a long time and people are naturally reticent, hesitant, a little scared about going back to school,” says Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union. “But after we see each other, the kids see us, we see the kids, I think that we will all be very glad that we are all back in person.”
The teachers and the district ensured that the classrooms were safe for both students and teachers, working on distancing, air quality, and class size.
“I’m just glad that it’s starting to come back to normal in terms of the world,” says Warren.
It’s a part of the world that sees the return of students as the beginning of the end of coronavirus.
