Gov. DeWine: Ohio on track to meet president’s goal to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he thinks President Joe Biden’s goal of make all adults eligible in the vaccine rollout by May 1 is attainable.
“From the best I can tell, we are on track to do that,” Gov. DeWine said. “We’re going to move forward and make it available as quickly as we can.”
The governor gave remarks on Friday morning in the Cincinnati area as part of his week-long tour of vaccine sites throughout Ohio.
Gov. DeWine’s response came following an order made by President Biden during his Thursday prime-time address, where he directed all U.S. states, territories, and tribes to consider adults of any age eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1.
As of Thursday, people who are 50 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus in Ohio, but with more vaccination clinics opening and an increasing supply, Gov. DeWine expects more appointments to become available for individuals.
“We want to be in kind of that ‘sweet spot’ where we’re not wasting doses. We’re getting doses out as fast as we can, but at the same time, we’ve got a situation where people have the opportunity to register,” the governor added.
