Ice cream company to release ‘A Christmas Story’-themed dessert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A premium ice cream company will soon be scooping out servings of a flavor inspired by “A Christmas Story” movie.
Serendipity’s new line of flavors is based on a series of popular television shows and movies, including:
- Friends - Coffee ice cream with thick fudge swirl with dark chocolate covered almonds
- The Goonies - Chocolate ice cream with marshmallows and almonds
- CaddyShack - Vanilla ice cream with mini peanut butter cups and salty caramel swirl
- A Christmas Story - Mint ice cream with red and green candy and chocolate cookie swirl
The ice cream flavors inspired by “Friends” and “The Goonies” will be released this month with the others expected out later this year.
Serendipity ice cream can be found at select stores, including participating 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens locations.
