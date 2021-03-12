MAC Tournament staying in downtown Cleveland through 2030

“Through four extensions in the last two decades, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the MAC have been on an incredible journey as we’ve worked together year-after-year to grow this event into a Cleveland tradition that continues to reap many benefits for our region,” said Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “We are excited to once again extend our partnership and are proud to be able to provide a world-class experience for visiting fans and teams through 2030.”