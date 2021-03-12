MAC Tournament staying in downtown Cleveland through 2030

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse have agreed to a seven-year contract extension to host the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at the FieldHouse through 2030. The current agreement expires in 2023.
The announcement was made today by MAC Commissioner, Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher, and Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, Len Komoroski during a press conference held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Each year the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament brings eight men’s and eight women’s teams to Cleveland for a four-day single elimination tournament.
“The Mid-American Conference is pleased to extend its partnership with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host our Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament through 2030,” said Steinbrecher. “This seven-year contract extension provides our student-athletes and our fans the finest basketball facility in the country. The entire Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse team has been extremely supportive to and has worked collaboratively with the Conference staff to ensure our membership and student-athletes have an elite and memorable experience.”
“Throughout the long history of the Mid-American Conference, there have been exciting and tremendous tournament games. Over the past 21 years the Conference has built a tradition of “coming to Cleveland.” This is a destination that keeps getting better and better. We look forward to having the opportunity to host and provide many more unforgettable experiences at the FieldHouse in the years to come,” Steinbrecher added.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has served as the host venue for the Men’s Tournament since 2000 and the Women’s Tournament since 2001 and is the second longest running neutral site men’s tournament in the nation.
“Through four extensions in the last two decades, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the MAC have been on an incredible journey as we’ve worked together year-after-year to grow this event into a Cleveland tradition that continues to reap many benefits for our region,” said Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “We are excited to once again extend our partnership and are proud to be able to provide a world-class experience for visiting fans and teams through 2030.”
Studies have shown that the MAC basketball tournament generates over $14.5 million annually in economic impact. Almost one million fans have attended MAC tournament games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse over the past 21 years.
In addition, the MAC and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as hosts for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional, and was recently awarded the 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
