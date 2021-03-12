No charges will be filed against Solon High School principal

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said no charges will be filed against the Solon High School principal after an investigation was started last month.
School officials placed Erin Short on paid administrative leave Feb. 15 after undisclosed allegations were brought to their attention.
“The last three weeks have been difficult for our entire Solon Schools community. But the District must take seriously all concerning matters that are brought to our attention. We owe it to our students, to our staff and to the community. We have a reporting process in place to protect our students and staff when concerns arise,” said Solon School Superintendent Fred Bolden.
No details of the investigation are being released.
“We have full confidence in Erin as an administrator and look forward to welcoming Erin back to her duties as principal of Solon High School tomorrow, Friday, March 12,” added Bolden.
