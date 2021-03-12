Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler-than-average through the weekend, rain returns Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a very dry start to the month so far.
From March 1st to March 10th, Cleveland-Hopkins Airport experienced their driest March 1st to the 10th on record.
While Akron managed to see a few showers yesterday, we only recorded a trace of rainfall in the Cleveland area.
The weather will stay dry through midday Monday.
It will be another cooler-than-average weekend, with highs only in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will warm a bit next week.
Widespread rain will return to the forecast on Monday afternoon.
