Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler-than-average through the weekend, rain returns Monday

By Samantha Roberts | March 12, 2021 at 2:03 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 1:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a very dry start to the month so far.

From March 1st to March 10th, Cleveland-Hopkins Airport experienced their driest March 1st to the 10th on record.

While Akron managed to see a few showers yesterday, we only recorded a trace of rainfall in the Cleveland area.

The weather will stay dry through midday Monday.

It will be another cooler-than-average weekend, with highs only in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will warm a bit next week.

Widespread rain will return to the forecast on Monday afternoon.

