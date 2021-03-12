Northeast Ohio weather: Dry pattern through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We ended up not getting much rain in our neck of the woods from the front yesterday. Hopkins Airport just recorded a trace of rain in fact. That means Cleveland has still yet to pick up any measurable rain this month. The next chance of rain in our area isn’t until later Monday. A dry weekend and not as warm. Sunshine today and rather blustery this afternoon. Temperatures still warm well in the 50s for most of us. You’ll be colder along the lakeshore east of Cleveland. I’m forecasting 40s Saturday and Sunday. Colder near Lake Erie and warmer as you get farther inland. Clocks ahead 1 hour before you hit the sheets Saturday night.