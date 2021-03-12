Ohio adds 209 COVID-19 deaths to state’s totals, reports 1,806 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 18,036 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 986,740 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,448 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 209 verified deaths have been added to the state’s totals. New death statistics are not reported by the Ohio Department of Health daily.
An additional 145,016 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 51,438 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,261 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
