Ohio judge rules the CDC overstepped its authority by implementing the eviction ban

Ralph McGreevy, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for the Northern Ohio Apartment Associations, says, “The court is the last place the landlord wants to be and the last place the tenant wants to be. What they really want to do is to be able to work things out as two people caught in a bad situation. The one thing that I feel really came through during this entire year is that people value their homes, whether it’s an apartment home or a private residence.”