Rocky River High School staff on administrative leave after allegedly speaking of a student inappropriately

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Superintendent Michael Shoaf notified the district on Thursday that an investigation is underway after high school staff members were allegedly “speaking about a student in an inappropriate manner.”
There were no details of the allegations provided.
District leaders immediately launched the investigation upon learning of the allegations and placed those allegedly involved under administrative leave until the investigation is complete, according to Shoaf.
The superintendent assured the district that “appropriate action” will be taken if the investigation’s findings show those allegedly involved violated school policy.
“At the Rocky River City School District, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Shoaf said. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of education for our students in an environment that is safe, secure and free of harassment. Our students’ well-being is our top priority.”
