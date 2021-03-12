Westlake’s second major water main break in 4 days raises infrastructure concerns

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Is it just a coincidence, or is it something much more and troubling sign of things to come.
Traffic disruptions and expensive repairs all week long in Westlake as the city is working through two major water main breaks in four days.
Monday, a 12-inch main under the intersection of Columbia and Detroit gave way and caused major problems at a busy intersection just off of I-90.
Paul Quinn, the Director of Public Service in Westlake, said Monday’s break involved a main that blew apart and then split down the line, but they are still working through what happened with Thursday’s break when another 12-inch line broke at Dover Center and Hilliard.
“We’re not sure yet until we get down and expose the pipe, and we’ll find out what kind of break it is,” Quinn said.
But there is now, Quinn said, the real concern with the water delivery infrastructure system in the city that is the responsibility of the city of Cleveland to maintain.
City officials in Cleveland refused to answer questions regarding the system in Westlake.
Quinn said the city would begin an engineering study to figure out the best way to address the problem but knows he is dealing with old pipes.
“They’re at least 25 years old, but they could be as old as 75 years old,” Quinn said.
The real issue is that waiting for water mains to break and then fixing them is not much of a plan, and Westlake is not getting much help from Cleveland in getting in front of the problem.
“We do a really good job of investing back in our infrastructure, absent of Cleveland not being able to keep up the pace that we would like them to keep up with, we come in a do it ourselves,” Quinn said.
It’s an expensive issue when you consider that Westlake just 3 years ago finished a capital improvement project at the intersection of Detroit and Columbia, only to have that money washed away when the water main broke.
And a crumbling infrastructure does not inspire much confidence when the city considers future improvement projects.
“You don’t want to spend capital dollars to rebuild a roadway when the infrastructure down below is going to fail and ruin what you’ve just created.
The break at Dover and Hilliard happened just hours after Westlake re-opened the intersection of Columbia and Detroit.
