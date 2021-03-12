Several Ohio City restaurants back open after COVID-19 closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For several local restaurant owners near the West Side Market, opening their doors again has been a blessing.
Three Ohio City restaurants are back open this week, after being closed for months due to COVID.
Market Garden Brewery, Bier Markt & Bar Cento, and Nano Brew Cleveland started welcoming guests this week to once again dine in.
“Being back is super joyful, getting to see my work family again. Everybody’s super excited,” says Nathan Carr, a manager at the Market Garden Brewery.
All three reopened Ohio City restaurants are taking steps to protect customers, doing common things limiting the number of tables open. But the restaurants are also purifying indoor air with the help of UV technology. It’s the same system used by the Cleveland Clinic.
“It kills 99.9% of bacteria that goes through the air, and it’s constantly cycling in fresh air,” Carr says.
Matt Frank and Phil Lanier were among the folks who came out to Market Garden Brewery on Thursday to enjoy some brews.
“It’s nice to be talking face-to-face with people. You got to get used to doing that again,” says Frank.
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, around one in five restaurants have already had to close temporarily or permanently. The staff at these reopened Ohio City restaurants tell 19 News they’re very grateful to be back.
“It feels really good to be back,” says, Andrew Bower, executive chef at Market Garden Brewery. “Seeing where we were in November and seeing where we’re at now is really encouraging,” he says.
These aren’t the only Cleveland restaurants to reopen this week. Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, Flannery’s Pub downtown also opened back up on Thursday.
