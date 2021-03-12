2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland to blare emergency siren as reminder to change smoke alarm batteries, adjust clocks

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency sirens will sound in Cleveland for one minute Saturday evening as a reminder for residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they adjust their clocks.

A release from the city of Cleveland said the alarm will blare at 6:05 p.m. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in the release. “As you change your clocks this Saturday, I encourage everyone to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. It might just save the lives of your loved ones.”

Don't forget to set your clocks back this weekend!
This is happening as part of the “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign. The program is sponsored by National Fire Protection Association and endorsed locally by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.

According to the release, nearly one-third of smoke alarms used Cleveland homes do not work because of worn or missing batteries.

The release said Cleveland fire stations will be giving away a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first come, first served basis.

You must wear a mask, submit to a temperature check and follow social distancing guidelines if you plan to visit a fire station, according to a release.

Call (216) 361-5535 to request a smoke alarm if you do not have one on every floor of your home and every room where people sleep.

