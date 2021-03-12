2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland to blare emergency siren as reminder to change smoke alarm batteries, adjust clocks

(Source: WALB)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency sirens will sound in Cleveland for one minute Saturday evening as a reminder for residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they adjust their clocks.

A release from the city of Cleveland said the alarm will blare at 6:05 p.m. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

This is happening as part of the “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign. The program is sponsored by National Fire Protection Association and endorsed locally by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.

According to the release, nearly one-third of smoke alarms used Cleveland homes do not work because of worn or missing batteries.

The release said Cleveland fire stations will be giving away a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first come, first served basis.

Call (216) 361-5535 to request a smoke alarm if you do not have one on every floor of your home and every room where people sleep.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic to host career expo on March 26
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
Elyria car dealership collects items to be donated to Ukrainian refugees
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
Cleveland State University and Cleveland American Heart Association goes red for girls in STEM
Cleveland State University and Cleveland American Heart Association Go Red for girls in STEM