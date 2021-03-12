Suspicious Brunswick man wanted for offering children money from his car

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police are urging the community to come forward to identify the man accused of engaging several children in conversation and offering some of them money.
The report stated officers were called to the area of the 4200 block of Magnolia Drive at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Thursday for a suspicious person.
Police said a man driving what is believed to be a white Honda Accord with a sunroof reportedly “engaged several children in conversation” and “offered some of the children money.”
After being offered the money, the children left the driveway area of the complex and told their parents, according to police.
The report said the man has dark hair, was wearing a blue shirt, and possibly glasses.
According to police, he drove off towards Pearl Road.
Brunswick Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:
Call 330-225-9111 if you recognize him or his car.
