Tempers flare as Parma Heights woman who refused to wear mask at grocery store leaves courthouse

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tempers flared yet again when a Parma Heights woman who refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store showed up at the Berea courthouse to pay her fines.
Karen Turner, 55, was arrested for trespassing in January after she refused to leave Marc’s in Brook Park when staff asked her to leave because she wouldn’t wear a mask.
Turner’s case was listed for a hearing on Thursday’s court docket, but because she paid her fines in full, she did not have to appear before a judge.
19 News would not typically cover a court appearance if its sole purpose was to make a payment, but because there was potential for a courtroom hearing, a reporter was assigned to be there.
Turner arrived at the courthouse with a group of friends and/or family.
When asked for comment, one of the women snapped back.
“Go do your fake news somewhere else,” she said. “Leave her alone.”
A short time later, 19 News asked if Turner intended to sue the Brook Park Police Department, a threat she repeatedly made during her arrest.
“Why don’t you get lost, you fake, lousy liars? You were asked to leave her alone now get the hell out of here,” the unidentified acquaintance said. “How can you even sleep with yourself?”
The only audible comments from Turner were, “alright, come on guys, let’s go.”
In addition to the trespassing charges, Turner was charged with failure to disclose information and resisting arrest.
In February, she pleaded no contest to the first two charges and not guilty to the resisting arrest charge.
A judge ordered her to pay $573 in fines and court costs.
She has been banned from all Marc’s stores.
