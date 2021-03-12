U.S. Marshals arrest Akron uncle accused of shooting 7-year-old nephew while he was babysitting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man accused of shooting his seven-year-old nephew was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Thursday afternoon.
Akron police said Ronald Turner shot the child on Feb. 18 while he was babysitting him inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Romig Road.
The child was shot through both feet.
Several other children were also inside the apartment, but police said they were not injured.
Turner drove the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital and officers said he told them he didn’t know how the shooting happened.
Police recently issued a warrant for Turner’s arrest and he was tracked down Thursday at an apartment in the 2200 block of 18th St. SW.
According to police, an AR-15 rifle with a 50 round drum magazine was also found inside the apartment.
Turner is charged with three counts of child endangering and having weapons under disability.
The child is recovering from his injuries.
