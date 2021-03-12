Wadsworth Police offer $2500 reward for information on alleged homicide of 27-year-old Akron man missing since Oct. 18

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A $2500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the location and recovery of human remains and/or the identification and prosecution of those responsible for the disappearance and alleged homicide of 27-year-old Iron Jailen Cannon of Akron.
Wadsworth Police, the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office, and Crimestoppers are working together to solve this case.
Police said Cannon was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 in Wadsworth.
Investigators believe he was shot and killed after “those involved in this violent crime took great lengths to conceal the physical evidence of this crime as well as Cannon’s remains,” according to the report.
Cannon is about 6′ tall, 218 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.
Police shared the following statement:
“The Wadsworth Police Department has made significant investigative efforts to bring this case to prosecution since the time of Cannon’s disappearance, but investigative leads have yet to reveal the location of the body. We will not rest until Cannon’s family has the closure they deserve, which includes the successful prosecution of the suspects involved.”
Tipsters can stay completely anonymous and still be eligible to receive the cash reward, police said.
Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or go to www.25crime.com to send in your tips.
