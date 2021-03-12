Warrensville Heights family moving after Troubleshooter report

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - There is nothing like results when you speak of a 19 News Troubleshooter story. We revisited the Clarkwood Greens apartments where Sophia Smith and her family were forced to live in horrible conditions.
“If it wasn’t for the 19 news Troubleshooter, I don’t know what would’ve been done; you guys save my life”, said Sofia Smith.
Smith is a grateful woman these days after going years without getting the satisfaction she says she deserves
Last month she and her daughter showed off the nasty and dangerous environment they stayed in without repairs to mold and gross neglect, to name a few.
Fortunately for her, the 19 News Troubleshooter Team got results.
The Smiths no longer have to deal with the corrosion to the wood framing in the windows or water damage to their carpets.
“This is a complete turnaround,” said Smith.
Clarkwood management saw our report and agreed to make things happen.
They recently sent us this email to let us know that changes are taking place immediately!
Here is the good news the Smith will be moving on April First. ...to a 3 bedroom townhouse on the Clarkwood property.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.