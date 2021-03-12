2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-71

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men suffered injuries in a wrong-way crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71, EMS told 19 News.
A car struck a semi-truck head on after entering the interstate off the W. 30th Street exit.
The car was traveling in the wrong direction.
Authorities responded to the wreck early Friday morning, not long after midnight.
EMS said a 45-year-old man went to the hospital with critical injuries. A 25-year-old man was transferred with minor injuries, EMS said.
I-71 S was closed between W. 25th Street and Fulton Avenue until approximately 5:15 a.m.
