18-year-old man dies in Akron after shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man died following a Thursday night shooting in Akron.
Akron officials said police went to investigate a possible shooting around 10:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Boulevard Street.
When officers arrived they discovered the victim shot inside a home.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The identity of the victim will be released after family can be notified, officials said.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this homicide.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.