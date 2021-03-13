Cleveland Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing.
Trinee Washington left home without permission Friday night, according to a report from police.
She was last seen entering a newer black SUV near the 4200 block of E. 164th Street, according to the report. She entered the car on her own free will, the report said.
Washington was wearing pink sweatpants, according to the report.
Police said she stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds.
The report said her hair is in multi-colored braids. Her eyes are brown.
Call police at 216-621-1234 if you see Trinee Washington or know her location.
