Cleveland police: 13-year-old girl missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl went missing from Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood Friday and is considered endangered.
Mikayla Golden was last seen Friday at a house in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive, according to a media release from the Cleveland police.
Golden was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and black sweat pants, the release said. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she often frequents the area of West 100th Street.
Call Cleveland police if you know where Golden may be.
