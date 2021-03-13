Coast Guard warns against walking on weak ice over Great Lakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you were thinking of venturing out onto any remaining ice covering Lake Erie, think again...
The Coast Guard issued a warning of weak ice on the Great Lakes ahead of the weekend, especially Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, as well as the Finger Lakes.
The current thickness of ice is far below past seasonal averages, causing unstable, weak ice formations and extremely hazardous conditions, according to the Coast Guard.
“Never assume the ice is safe, even if others are on it,” the Coast Guard warned.
The Coast Guard said ice instability caused multiple accidents over the past few weeks, resulting in people falling into ice-cold water and losing recreational equipment like ATVs and snowmobiles.
“Hypothermia is the biggest danger after falling through the ice, even if you manage to get out immediately. Hypothermia sets in quickly as the human body’s core temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit,” the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard also recommends that those engaging in recreational activities on or near the water in cold weather take appropriate safety precautions.
If you plan on participating in any recreational activities near or safely on the water in cold weather, the Coast Guard recommends wearing proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and bright colors to be easily seen by others.
The Coast Guard also recommends carrying safety equipment such as a whistle, waterproof VHF-FM radio, Personal Locating Beacon, ice awls, picks, or screwdrivers that can be used for self-rescue if you got into an accident on the ice.
