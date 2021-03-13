Covid-19 vaccine eligibility opens to Northeast Ohio veterans, regardless of age

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All veterans in northeast Ohio are now able to get the vaccine, regardless of age or health conditions, as long as they’re enrolled with the Cleveland VA.
19 News spoke with one veteran who urges others to get the shot as soon as they can.
Mitch Leibsla from Coventry was a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
“Iraq combat veteran, I served in Iraq in ’05, ’06. Drove tanks, I was a tank driver,” he said.
He got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through the Cleveland VA this Thursday.
“It just crosses it off the list, just get it done,” he said.
His urgency for the shot grew with some big news for his family.
“My girlfriend and I had found out she was expecting, so we both were looking into getting the vaccine for both of us, just to make sure we both were covered,” he said.
Leibsla called the VA expecting to be put on a wait list.
Instead, he got the shot the next day.
He didn’t realize they’d opened it up to all veterans this week who are enrolled with the VA Northeast Ohio Health Care System.
“I’m 36, so I figured no way, so I was actually very surprised I could get in so quickly. That it was as smooth as it was,” he said.
The VA uses a separate vaccine allocation system and current state priority groups don’t apply to enrolled veterans.
So far, the Cleveland VA has given more than 28,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to veterans and employees.
Leibsla urges other vets to get their shots.
“Well the risk of actually getting Covid, the outcome is so much worse than if you didn’t. The small chances of side effects and things. It seems the scales are in favor of just getting the vaccine,” he said.
He’s happy veterans have been made a priority.
“The men and women in the military have done so much for their country, it’s just good to see. They need to be taken care of too. People, they get forgotten so often. So you know it’s good to see,” he said.
Veterans can get vaccinated at four VA clinics in our area in Cleveland, Parma, Akron and Youngstown.
There will also be pop-up clinics as vaccine supply comes in.
How to schedule an appointment
Online:
You can visit this website and complete the scheduling survey. The VA will call veterans to schedule.
By phone:
VA Northeast Ohio Vaccine Scheduling Line 216-707-7660
