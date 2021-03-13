Giant Eagle seeks to hire 800 workers across several Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is looking to fill 800 full-time and part-time positions at locations across Northeast Ohio.
Positions are available at Giant Eagle and and Market District supermarkets, according to a press release.
Workers can apply for daytime, evening or overnight shifts.
Interested candidates can click here for more information about in-person, socially distanced hiring events happening March 15 through March 19.
Open positions include personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakery team members and more.
A press release said benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities and paid time off.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.