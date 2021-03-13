4 new deaths; child among 57 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were four new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 404 citywide.
There were 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,643 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 9-73 years old.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Ohio Department of Health reported 209 COVID-19 deaths to the state’s totals and 1,806 new cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.