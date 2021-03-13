Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly but dry weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: A sun/clouds mix with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.
Monday: Variable skies with risk of late P.M. rain and highs in the lower 40s.
Monday night: Scattered showers with lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers - mainly early - with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
