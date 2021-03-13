Ohio Investigate Unit cites 3 Ashtabula County businesses

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Ashtabula County businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
The Corner Bar in Austinburg was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a press release. The Corner Bar was also cited in August, the OIU said.
Rare Cherry in Ashtabula was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a press release.
Nave Lounge & Entertainment in Ashtabula was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a press release.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office assisted the OIU in issuing these citations.
The citations stem from a lack of social distancing, the OIU said. OIU agents also saw patrons at all three locations sitting side-by-side at the bar, according to a press release.
These businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
