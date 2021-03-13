Ohio State Highway Patrol busts 2 men for repeated OVI offenses

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) removed two impaired drivers from the road Friday night.
A Cleveland man and Canton man were charged after being stopped for traffic offenses, OSHP said.
Casmir Janas got arrested for his 14th OVI offense around 8:10 p.m. on I-77, according to a press release.
Dominik Watson got arrested for his 6th OVI offense around 3:30 a.m. on I-76, according to a press release.
Janas and Watson are scheduled to appear in the Akron Municipal Court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, OSHP said.
