Parma Police: 2 killed in shooting at bar

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An early Saturday morning shooting in Parma killed two people.
The shooting occurred around 2:12 a.m. Saturday at a bar in the 5500 block of Pearl Road, police said.
Parma Police told 19 News that no one is in custody as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
Parma Police Lt. Dan Ciryak said detectives are working to locate those responsible.
No information about the victims was available at this time.
Call Parma Police if you have information about this fatal shooting.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.