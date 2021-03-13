Wadsworth Police offer $2500 reward for information leading to the remains of Akron man missing since October

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is learning more about a bizarre murder mystery in Wadsworth.
A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information to help police locate the 27-year-old victim’s remains.
Iron Cannon was last seen in Wadsworth five months ago when he met up with a friend to enjoy a night out.
He talked to his family in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, asking them to leave the door open as he headed home.
However, he never made it.
Wadsworth Police Detective Bureau Supervisor Sgt. Dan Chafin said, “while it started out as a missing person’s case, this is a homicide.”
Sgt. Chafin is appealing to the public, hoping someone can lead them to the remains of the Akron man.
He’s positive someone knows what happened to Cannon and is asking those involved or with information to do the right thing and come forward because this man’s family is devastated and desperate for answers, wanting to know what happened to him and why.
“Mr. Cannon had last had contact with his family back on Oct. 18 in the early morning hours. Over the course of that day, they didn’t hear from him. He was someone who was very social. Had a lot of contacts with his friends and family and was prominently on social media – and as that lack of contact continued, they certainly felt something was wrong,” Sgt. Chafin said.
But, it’s when Cannon didn’t show up for work that Monday that his family really became concerned and called Akron Police to report him missing.
Information soon developed that foul-play was involved in his disappearance.
Wadsworth Police joined the investigation, following up on every lead over the past five months to reach one conclusion: Cannon was murdered.
“We do have a lot of information about what happened. We feel very confident about that information. As the investigation continues, we feel very confident in saying that this unfortunate homicide did take place here in the City of Wadsworth, and with that, we’ve taken the lead in the investigation,” Sgt. Cannon said.
Police have conducted several search warrants and interviewed dozens of people in connection to the case, but can’t release further details for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.
Sgt. Cannon told 19 News, “We owe it to the family to bring him home. We really do. I strongly believe that there are people out there that know the answers we need, and one of those answers is where is Iron?”
Wadsworth Police are working with the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office on the case.
Again, a cash reward of up to $2500 is being offered for any information leading to the location and recovery of Mr. Cannon’s remains and the identity, location, and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the alleged homicide.
Tipsters can stay completely anonymous and still be eligible to receive the cash reward, police said.
Call Wadsworth Police detectives at 330-334-1511, Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463, or go to www.25crime.com to send in your tips.
