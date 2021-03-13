Residents protest outside Kirtland Country Club due to noise from skeet shooting

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News told you on Friday nearby residents were fed up with the noise that comes from skeet shooting at the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby.
A judge ruled the club wasn’t violating any noise standards back in 2016. But at Saturday’s protest, neighbors are demanding change.
Alane Echon is a mother to twin sons, age 6.
She said she’s sick and tired of hearing the scary noises, especially because she has two impressionable children.
“As they started getting older, they started calling it the ‘bang bangs.” There were several times where they came to me afraid that the ‘bang bangs’ were going to shoot and kill their grandma,” Echon said.
The protest was planned to happen while the club began skeet shooting in the morning, however no skeet shooting happened during the protest.
The Country Club gave 19 News a statement on Friday. Below is a section of that statement:
“The club has worked in collaboration with local officials and national experts to make certain that the skeet programs is properly permitted and remains compliant with all legal requirements. Throughout the years we have taken additional proactive measures to mitigate further disturbances.”
Harvey Webster has lived in old Kirtland since 1984.
He said the gunfire is traumatizing, not just for him, but for the Veterans that live in the neighborhood.
“We know that it has an impact upon them. Some of them suffer from PTSD and hearing gun shots and irregular gun fire is disturbing,” he said.
The shooting range is open from Nov. through March, for five hours on Saturday and four hours on Sunday.
We reached out to the country club regarding the protest and were referred back to the Friday statement.
