South Euclid Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are asking the community to help find 14-year-old Rickiya Johnson after she ran away around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police said she left her Okalona Road home after a dispute with her mother.
Patrol officers searched for Johnson in the surrounding area, but could not find her, according to police.
Officers learned she may be at Grandview Pointe Apartments in Cleveland, but they did not find her there either, the report stated.
Johnson is 5′1″ tall, 140 pounds, has short black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray top, black pants, and gray and black sneakers.
Call police at 216-381-1234 or email Ofc. Joe Di Lillo at JDiLillo@sepolice.us if you see her or know where she may be.
