Canton man dies after he is ejected from car in crash that closes I-77 Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man is dead after he was ejected from the 2011 Dodge Caliber he was driving on Interstate 77 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Patrick C. Havelock, 52, of Canton, was driving south on I-77 near milepost 96 when he attempted to pass traffic on the left berm, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Havelock lost control of his vehicle and was ejected when it overturned.
He was taken to Aultman Hospital where he died, according to the release.
Havelock was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, the release said.
Alcohol and drugs are not expected to be factors in the crash.
I-77 south was closed for about an hour and a half.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.