Cleveland announces parking guidelines for mass vaccination clinics at Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has announced parking guideliness for the thousands of Ohioians headed to Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center for mass vaccination clinics, beginning March 17.
CSU will provide free parking in their garages, according to a media release from the city. There will also be parking restrictions every day the vaccination clinics run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for an estimated six to eight weeks.
A map outlining free parking sites and parking restrictions can be found here: View the map here.
The following streets will be closed to parking:
Parking Restrictions
- East 18th Street: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid avenues.
- East 19th Street: No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie Avenue to the Central Avenue Extension
- East 21st Street: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid avenues.
- Carnegie Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 21st streets.
- Prospect Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 21st streets.
- Central Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 19th streets.
The city also askes those accessing the downtown area via I-90 eastbound or I-71 northbound to use the East 9th street exit (Exit 172A). Then take East 9th Street to Carnegie Avenue and turn right. Parking lots are located off of Carnegie Avenue.
Those accessing the area via I-90 westbound should use the Prospect Avenue exit and turn right onto Prospect Avenue and then left on to East 21st Street. Parking will be on the right. Motorists can also continue on Prospect Avenue to East 18th Street. Then head south on East 18th and east onto Carnegie Avenue. Parking will be available along Carnegie Avenue.
There are no planned road closures.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.