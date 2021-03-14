Cleveland grandmother asks for public’s help locating missing 18-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland grandmother is asking for the public’s help locating her missing 18-year-old grandson.
Deonte Boneapart was last seen on Friday around 6 p.m. at his home in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood, according to his grandmother Sheryl Foster.
Boneapart is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a yellow shirt, and white Air Max tennis shoes.
His family asks that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the Cleveland police department.
