Cleveland State, Ohio State celebrate Selection Sunday!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to the NCAA Tournament may be an almost-annual event for the Ohio State Buckeyes (they’ve made it to nine of the past 11 tournaments), but it’s new territory for the Cleveland State Vikings, who have advanced to the Big Dance for the first time in 12 years, and only the third time overall in school history.
Sunday night at 6pm, they find out who they’re going to play, when the seeds and matchups are announced on the CBS Selection Sunday show.
The entire 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament will take place in Indianapolis, where the Vikings have remained since Tuesday after winning the Horizon League Tournament, and where the Buckeyes were playing the Big 10 Tournament Final on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings will watch the show from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
A limited number of fans will be allowed at the various venues.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.