Driver crashes amid Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) crashed Saturday evening while trying to exit the interstate.
A chase broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-71 when troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda Accord for traveling without registration.
The driver of the Honda did not stop, according to a statement from the highway patrol.
The driver crashed into a guardrail while trying to exit I-71 onto W. 130th Street, the OSHP said.
The driver fled on foot after the crash. The statement did not say if troopers found the driver.
EMS took a passenger of the Honda to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the OSHP said.
The statement said troopers discovered a large amount of suspected narcotics in the vehicle.
The OSHP will continue investigation this incident.
