Lorain County Metroparks crash: Vehicle falls over steep cliff near Mill Hollow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed through a guard rail and plunged over a cliff Sunday near the intersection of North Ridge and Vermilion roads in Brownhelm Township.
Beyond the guardrail is a steep wooded cliff and a river below.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details on the circumstances of the crash.
Mill Hollow at the Vermilion River Reservation was closed this afternoon, according to a Lorain County Metro Parks Facebook post.
