Lorain County Metroparks crash: Vehicle falls over steep cliff near Mill Hollow

A vehicle crashed through a guard rail, went over a cliff, and landed in the river below. (Source: Al Taylor)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 5:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed through a guard rail and plunged over a cliff Sunday near the intersection of North Ridge and Vermilion roads in Brownhelm Township.

Beyond the guardrail is a steep wooded cliff and a river below.

A vehicle crashed through a guard rail, and went over a cliff into the river below. (Source: Al Taylor)

Authorities did not immediately release additional details on the circumstances of the crash.

Mill Hollow at the Vermilion River Reservation was closed this afternoon, according to a Lorain County Metro Parks Facebook post.

