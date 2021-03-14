North Canton Police investigate social media threat about Hoover High School

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police launched an investigation Saturday night into a social media threat made against Hoover High School in North Canton.
“Someone made a comment on an Instagram post indicating that they were going to shoot up the school,” police wrote in a press release.
Police said the department became aware of the threat around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
North Canton Police Department continues investigating this threat.
North Canton City Schools administration is aware of the threat, according to police. Safety measures are being taken.
19 News is working to learn more about this developing story.
