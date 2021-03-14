Ohio Investigate Unit cites Painesville sports bar

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A sports bar in Painesville is at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited the business for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
Jackies Sports Bar & Grill in Painesville was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a press release.
OIU agents found 125 patrons in the restaurant when they arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday.
OIU agents saw patrons sitting side-by-side at the bar and a lack of social distancing, according to a press release.
Many of the customers and bar staff were not wearing masks, the OIU said.
The business may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
