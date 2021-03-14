OSHP: Ashland man seriously injured when car strikes buggy

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when a car hit a buggy in Ashland County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a 2014 Ford Fusion struck a horse drawn buggy from behind.
The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 96 in Milton Township, according to a press release from the highway patrol.
Troopers reported heavy damages to the Ford and buggy when they arrived on scene, OSHP said.
The driver of the buggy, an Ashland man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the press release said.
The driver and a juvenile passenger of the Ford were not injured in the crash, according to the press release.
The OSHP will continue investigating this crash.
