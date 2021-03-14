Police: Boy and girl, ages 9 and 10, missing and endangered in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two children who are missing and endangered.
Amarra Christian, 10, and Nehemiah Garcia, 9, were last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Barbara Avenue, police said.
Garcia stands 4 feet tall. He weighs 60 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green and black Skechers jacket, red and blue Spiderman swim trunks and a gray sweatshirt.
Christian stands 4 feet 11 inches tall. She weighs 90 pounds.
Christian was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur on the hood, black leggings and tan Ugg boots.
Their mother reported the children missing around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from police.
Call Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490 or the Missing Person Unit at (330) 375-2530 if you see Nehemiah Garcia or Amarra Christian.
