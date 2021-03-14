29-year-old man & security guard gunned down outside Parma sports bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s corrections officer and a 29-year-old Parma man were gunned down outside a Pearl Road sports bar in the early morning hours Saturday.
Police were called to Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in the 5500 block of Pearl Road shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a media release from the Parma police department.
They found two men each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Sean Michael Acierno, 29, of Parma, and Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, of Cleveland, both died of their injuries, the release said.
Acierno was walking through the parking lot when he was shot and killed, according to police.
Cruz, an off-duty corrections officer who was working as a security guard for the bar, was armed and returned fire after Acierno was shot.
Cruz held a valid Concealed Carry Weapon’s permit, police said. The shooter then turned and fired, striking Cruz multiple times.
At least one of Cruz’s shots struck the shooter, who fell to the ground, according to the release. The man managed to crawl into a getaway vehicle, and he and a driver fled the scene.
Police identified the suspects as Juan Carlos Perez, 27, and Luis Carlos Candelairo, 30. They were arrested Saturday before noon and were charged with two counts each of aggravated murder. They are being held without bond, police say.
The weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15, according to police. Detectives have recovered that weapon.
Parma police called Cruz a hero and credited him with saving the lives of others who were in the area.
“Due to Cruz’s heroic actions, he most likely saved additional lives while giving up his own life as other bar patrons were still in the area or exiting the bar,” the release said.
Freddie Jackson of Parma says he was a life-long friend of Cruz and was devastated after hearing about his death. Jackson tells Cleveland 19 Cruz has always been a protector.
“The way he stopped me from violence — when I was younger he used to stop me from getting into fights. I used to be a wild kid — and want to fight people and he would tell me it’s not worth it. He had people who loved him. He was a good man.”
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff released a statement expressing great sadness at Cruz’s killing.
We would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and those who were close to him. No words can ease the loss to those remaining,” wrote Sheriff Christopher Viland in the statement. “It appears from information we have at this time that Officer Cruz was killed while actively protecting the lives of innocent people. There is no more honorable of a path than to have sacrificed in the service of others.”
Cruz had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2017. Grief counseling and mental health services have been made available to corrections staff and the jail’s inmate population,
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.