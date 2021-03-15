Berea police find armed robbery suspect hiding in crawl space after standoff

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody Friday after a standoff at a home in the 100 block of W. Bagley Road.
Berea police said Daniel Schirger was wanted for a robbery in Berea on Nov. 17, 2020.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant on March 11 and on March 12 they went to Schirger’s house to serve the warrant.
Berea officers also requested the SWAT team to be at the home.
Police said Schirger did not comply with requests to exit the house, so several hours later, the SWAT team forced their way inside.
Schirger was found hiding in a crawl space, said police.
Officers added handguns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.