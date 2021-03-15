Court hearing delayed for brothers accused in deadly shootings of 2 people at Parma sports bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two brothers accused in the deadly shooting of a security guard and a sports bar customer were expected in court on Monday, but their hearings were delayed.
Investigators said the two brothers, identified as Juan Perez and Luis Candelario, fatally shot 29-year-old Sean Michael Acierno and 27-year-old Timoteo Cruz at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road.
According to Parma police, Acierno was shot with an AR-15 while walking through the parking lot shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Cruz, who was an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer working security for the bar at the time, returned fire after Acierno was shot.
The suspected gunman was struck by at least one of Cruz’s shots. Both brothers then fled from the scene, police said.
Detectives identified Perez, 27, and Candelario, 30, as suspects and arrested them both before noon on Saturday. Each were charged with two counts of aggravated murder.
Perez remains in custody and hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center because of his gunshot wound. Candelarios is being held in jail without bond.
A new court appearance is set for Wednesday at Parma Municipal Court.
