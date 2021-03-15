Brutal fourth quarter costs Cavaliers in Atlanta

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers entered the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta within three points of the Hawks. Six minutes later, following a 20-2 run by the Hawks, the Cavs were down 21, and it was over.
The Hawks cruised to a 100-82 win over the Cavaliers, and the biggest loss may still be to come.
Kevin Love left the game just two minutes in after something ‘didn’t feel right’. Love, who just returned after missing more than a month with a calf injury, didn’t want to suffer a setback. The Cavs will re-evaluate their star power forward on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.